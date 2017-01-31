SALT LAKE CITY — A few weeks ago, Quin Snyder acted like he was in coaching heaven when he was able to run a practice with every single one of his rotation players.

That included Alec Burks, George Hill, Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood and Gordon Hayward, who've all missed time this season with various medical issues.

The Jazz coach has given his players quite a few days off from a formal practice this season because of injuries and a loaded schedule, but he loves to run players through workouts, drills and fine tun offensive and defensive sets like a mad scientist enjoys being in the lab with bubbly beakers.

Utah's players are mostly healthy — although Favors has only been doing non-contact work along with active R&R — but Snyder was almost gleeful to get in two straight days of practice thanks to a break in the schedule.

As part of their four-game homestand, the Jazz had three full days off without a game on the schedule. Snyder gave players Sunday off but had them in the practice facility both Monday and Tuesday.

The Jazz should be well rested and prepared for Wednesday's intriguing matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and the Milwaukee Bucks.

"It’s always good (to practice)," Snyder said. "You get slippage if anything (when you don't), so that’s something with practice. Coaches probably like it more than players, but it's been good — and to have opportunities to practice with more bodies is always helpful, too. When we had practice earlier in the year, there's just a limit to what you can do."

Jazz veteran Boris Diaw pointed out that the team needs to return to what it was doing before losing three of its last four games. Things were clicking much better while Utah was on a six-game winning streak.

"We need to get back to what we were doing. It’s not improving. It’s getting back to what we were doing offensively, defensively as a unit," Diaw said. "We just went away from some stuff that we were doing as far as being in sync, helping each other on defense, moving the ball around on offense. We just need to get back to it."

Diaw welcomed this non-game stretch, even — probably to Snyder's delight — the practice parts.

"We haven’t practiced for a while. We've been playing a lot of games," Diaw said. "Because we’ve been losing, it’s good to get back and practice and work on the strengths that we had."

Center Rudy Gobert said the Jazz needed to improve on "pretty much everything" after that 102-95 loss to Memphis.

"It’s great," Gobert said. "I feel like we needed to get together and make sure we get our habits back, especially defensively."

As for their next opponent, Gobert said it's a pretty simple game plan against the Bucks, who also come into this game in a bit of a tailspin (lost eight of nine).

That focus, Gobert said, will be trying to limit Milwaukee's effectiveness on the fast break.

"Giannis is always trying to move the ball, and Jabari, too," Gobert said. "We need to make sure we get back and protetct the paint."

The Jazz will have two more days to rest and practice after playing the Bucks. Utah's next game isn't until Saturday night at Vivint Arena against Charlotte.

