You can’t blame NBA players for complaining about work conditions. Put yourself in their size-17 shoes: How would you like it if your job required you to work on back-to-back days or nights?! Or even — and this will blow your mind — four days out of five? What’s next, FIVE days a week?

Next thing you know they’ll be asking them to work 40 or 50 hours a week.

It must be difficult playing four basketball games in five days. The players call it tiring. Of course, some people would call it something else: fun.

But what if your job required you to travel? You know, get on an airplane and fly to another city to meet with teams of men in suits? Thankfully, none of us has to do that.

Where is Norma Rae when you need her?

Of course, the player’s boss sometimes gives him a day off rather than have him work two consecutive days, and save him for another opponent. You’ve probably experienced this at your own place of employment. You know how it is: All you do is tell your boss, “I’m tired,” to which he replies, “I really want to save you for the Gibson account; let’s have you rest tomorrow.”

A yearslong discussion of NBA working conditions has continued this season. The general feeling is that playing games on back-to-back nights is too hard on young 25-year-old, incredibly large, athletic and fit human beings who are well-paid to do so. Maybe you can think of worse things to do than play basketball and getting paid an average of $5 million a year to do it, but we don’t do it, so we can’t possibly know what it is like. Playing four games in five nights is considered a form of punishment by the NBA crowd, or something they might have to do in boot camp.

On top of that, NBA players have to travel. It gets pretty tiring flying on private chartered jets, without anyone in the middle seat, and staying in a series of luxury hotels and making do with a per diem of $106 per day — reportedly, $19 for breakfast, $30 for lunch and $57 for dinner — and having ground transportation waiting for you every step of the way.

Aren't you glad you don't have to do that?

NBA players and coaches have complained for years about playing back-to-back games and four games in five days. Which is why coaches started to give their players days off. The NBA plans to expand the length of its season — same number of games, but spread out over a longer period of time — to reduce the number of consecutive games (the average is about 16 back-to-backs per season currently) and eliminate the four-games-in-five-nights scenario.

This year’s schedule was designed so that 10 teams don’t ever play four games in five nights, and the remaining 20 teams do so only once. The Jazz are among the latter, and players complained about fatigue as soon as they completed the four games. They blamed a loss to the mediocre Nuggets on fatigue, although, to his credit, Jazz coach Quin Snyder refused to use fatigue as an excuse.

Today’s players — and this is not to say they are pampered, worshipped and coddled — grumble about facing the same challenges that their forebears routinely faced. Take, for example, the Boston Celtics’ 1969-70 season (a random draw). The two-time defending champions that year were forced to play …

— Four games in five nights three times.

— Five games in six nights four times.

— 28 back-to-back games.

— Back-to-back-to-back games seven times.

— Back-to-back-to-back-to-back games two times.

This was a typical schedule in the NBA for decades. Nobody was whining about it. And the players washed their own uniforms — sometimes in their hotel room tub — flew on regular airlines with the unwashed masses and smoked in the locker room at halftime.

The reaction of former players is predictable. “Rest? It’s your job, man!” George Gervin, a star player of the ‘70s and ‘80s, told The New York Times. “We got all these people crying now about playing back-to-backs.”

Dan Issel, a star player of the same vintage, also told the Times that he would have been happy to have played more back-to-back games if teams of his era had “flown charter with sleeper seats and great meals, and stayed in five-star hotels.”

Maybe Orlando coach Scott Skiles summed it up best a couple of years ago when talking about the four-in-five-days challenge with the Orlando Sentinel: "The more you talk about it, the more difficult it is. So now we've reduced it to, 'There's only one and, oh, my, if there's two, we should call the ambulances and get 'em out.' I think that's all pretty silly. Four games in five nights, we should be able to do that."

Email: drob@deseretnews.com