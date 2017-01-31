SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s gymnastics team was dealt its second major blow of the season when freshman Kim Tessen tore her Achilles last Saturday. Tessen had strung together a solid debut season and was coming off her best meet of the year before the injury.

Tessen’s season-ending injury follows up Sabrina Schwab’s season-ending ACL tear.

Utah co-head coach Tom Farden admits that as much as teams try to understand and prevent injuries, there is a combination of things out of anyone’s control. For Schwab, it was really a “fluke” thing, explained Farden, but with Tessen it was the familiar concern around the punch athletes use to propel themselves into the air.

“We are pushing the envelope in college gymnastics as far as difficulty goes. The Achilles tendon, like any tendon, has a breaking point,” said Farden. “When athletes strive to go higher — you add in the radius of a skill going bigger, and then the center of gravity has to be higher — then you have to have athletes who are explosive enough to punch the floor to get that high. The smallest thing can throw things off.”

Tessen is the fifth Red Rock to tear her Achilles in as many years. But Utah isn’t unique, as several other teams have watched athletes succumb to the same injury this season and over the years.

“I think last year we (NCAA teams) had 16 Achilles tears reported, and this year we are already at eight or nine,” said Farden.

Farden said the program is doing all it can to support Tessen and Schwab’s rehab, including remaining focused on the goals the team set as a group at the first of the season.

“Our team has had two teammates go down in the last two-and-a-half weeks. The way our gymnasts have come back — we had to completely change the bars lineup 20 minutes before we went out on bars last week and still got a season high. These are indicators for our fans and the rest of teams in the country that we are mentally strong and focused.”

Utah is also benefiting from its depth as sophomore Erika Muhaw stepped into the vault lineup for only the second time in her career, and transfer Macey Roberts went for the first time as well on vault. Farden noted that sophomore Shannon McNatt is also close with her 10.0 start-value vault — something Utah will need as the season progresses since both Schwab and Tessen were throwing 10.0 start-value vaults.

“We have a number of gymnasts and routines close to being ready,” said Farden. “We don’t want to push any of them as some are a week or month out.”

Meet notes

Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. meet features two unbeaten teams in fourth-ranked Utah and No. 15 Cal. Utah leads the series 17-1, with the Bears topping the Red Rocks in last year’s NCAA semifinals. The Bears are led by Rio Olympic qualifier Toni-Ann Williams (Jamaica).

“We are not going to take any Pac-12 opponent for granted,” said Farden. “Cal is a very good team, and we need to stay focused to achieve our goal of another Pac-12 championship.”