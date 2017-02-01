The only major ground force fighting ISIS that is allied with the United States government is the Iraqi army. On Friday, Trump’s executive order declared that Iraqis were too dangerous to visit the United States, even if they were legal permanent residents of the United States and/or if they had risked their lives helping us during the Iraq War. The White House has backed off of the most extreme measures of the order, but the implication that Iraqis are too dangerous to be let into the United States is still implied by the order.

This will be devastating for the morale of the Iraqi military, as they will be asked to help protect American interests while being declared too dangerous to visit America. This demoralization of Iraqi fighters and possible Iraqi distrust of the U.S. military could harm our fight against ISIS and put Americans at risk. Sens. Lee and Hatch can protect American lives and interests by refusing to confirm Trump cabinet appointments until President Trump rescinds the executive order. Trump’s immigration order has put our national security at risk.

Richard Buck

Murray