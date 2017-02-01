Our American Constitution provides that Congress makes the laws and the executive branch, the president, enforces the laws. This fundamental bulwark of our system appears to be eroding before our eyes. President Obama sometimes implemented his policies by presidential decree, avoiding his opponents in the Republican-controlled Congress, and those who agreed with those policies applauded. Now President Trump is governing by presidential decree on numerous subjects. Many who supported President Obama's presidential decrees are appalled, but President Trump's supporters again applaud. Instead of applauding either effort, all United States citizens should be seriously concerned.

What appears to be happening is a monumental application of "the end justifies the means" — on both sides of the political spectrum. If we are certain we are correct regarding an issue, it is OK to circumvent established procedures. This is a serious threat to our constitutional system. We should never be presented with the spectacle of a new president taking office and immediately implementing a new series of important laws. That is not the way our government is supposed to work — it is one of the hallmarks of countries with weak or nonfunctional constitutional systems. Due process, separation of powers, checks and balances, proper procedures protect us all. We should insist on full compliance with the constitutionally mandated process, regardless of what side of the political debate you are on.

Scott Isaacson

Farmington