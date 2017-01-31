SALT LAKE CITY — Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak has never been a fan of college basketball’s five-fouls-and-you’re-out rule. At his weekly press conference Tuesday, he railed about the rule, because it often keeps top players out of games for long periods.

“I think it’s a bad rule,” Krystkowiak said. “Somebody needs to tell me what other sport on the planet do you sit the best players out (for fouls).”

Like most college coaches, Krystkowiak has a policy that a player sits the rest of the first half after getting two fouls. He calls it a matter of “simple math” that you can’t afford to let a player get three fouls in the first half with another half of the game to play.

He gave an example of one time he went against his own rule in the Utes’ Sweet 16 game against Duke a couple of years back when he let Delon Wright play with two fouls and he got called with what many thought was a bogus foul on a tie-up play.

“I thought Delon, if anybody, could play without fouling, but they called him for his third foul and all of a sudden that affects the last four minutes of the first half,” he said.

Krystkowiak says it’s a mistaken idea that games will get rougher if players are allowed to have more fouls.

“I think it’s just the opposite,” he said. “If you allow more fouls, refs can call them and not feel like they have such a short leash. If I’m a referee, I don’t want to come in and whistle two quick fouls on any top player. You might be letting the game get more physical than you should as opposed to calling them and penalizing people with free throws.”

The Ute coach said a lot of fouls are “up for discussion” and referees make mistakes on a quick calls like block-or-charge, and it affects whether a player can stay in the game because of a couple of fouls.

“I’ve had refs come up to me and say, ‘That was a bad call, my fault.’ Well, great, you play two games a week and you’ve got one of the best players sitting on the bench for 10 minutes which is 25 percent of the game. At the end of the day, don’t you think everybody wants to see the best players play?”

RIGHT DECISION: The Utes will have their hands full Thursday night (7 p.m. MT) against a Cal team that sports the same league record of 6-3 and features a likely lottery pick in Ivan Rabb. The 6-foot-11 sophomore averages 15.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Rabb was a likely lottery pick a year ago along with his Cal teammate Jaylen Brown, but he opted to stay in school for another year. It’s a decision that Krystowiak, a veteran of both NBA and college basketball, applauds.

“Each player makes that individual decision and he obviously went with his heart to remain in college,” Krystkowiak said. “I do know over history there’s a heckuva lot more stories that end in disappointment for people that leave too early than vice versa. So I’m a proponent obviously of making sure that the time’s right and that it makes sense. It’s a good statement that he was happy where he was and that he felt like it was the right thing to do to come back.”

UTE NOTES: Overall, Utah has a 13-13 all-time record against Cal and is 5-5 against the Bears since joining the Pac-12. However, the Utes are just 1-3 in Berkeley with a lone win (63-59) in 2014. … Kyle Kuzma has 12 double-doubles this season and is averaging 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. … The Utes still have five players averaging in double figures, including Kuzma, David Collette (14.3 ppg), Lorenzo Bonam (13.2 ppg), Devon Daniels (11.4 ppg) and Sedrick Barefield (10.6 ppg). … The Utes rank third in the nation in field goal percentage at 51.8 percent, behind UCLA and Creighton. … The Utes are 12th in the nation in rebound margin (8.1) and 17th in scoring margin (14.1). … After playing Stanford at 2:30 p.m. MT Saturday, the Utes return home for a pair of games next week against Washington State and Washington.