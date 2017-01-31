SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch was quick to praise the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday evening.

“With Neil Gorsuch, the president has made a standout choice," Hatch said in a news release. "Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated an abiding understanding of a judge’s proper role: to ‘say what the law is,’ not what he might wish the law to be."

Hatch sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will hold hearings on the nomination.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also issued a statement of praise immediately after President Donald Trump's announcement.

“I’ve had the privilege of arguing before Judge Gorsuch, and he is extremely impressive. He is a prepared, thoughtful, and careful jurist who has demonstrated a strong commitment to textualism and originalism," Lee said. "He has enriched the 10th Circuit’s jurisprudence in a number of areas during his 10 years on the court."

Both Hatch and Lee committed to doing all they can to ensure Gorsuch is confirmed quickly by the Senate.

Gorsuch is a Colorado native who earned his bachelor's degree from Columbia University in three years, then a law degree from Harvard. He clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White, a fellow Coloradan, and Anthony Kennedy before earning a philosophy degree at Oxford University and working for a prominent Washington, D.C., law firm.

He served for two years in President George W. Bush's Department of Justice before the president nominated him to the appeals court.

Gorsuch has contended that courts give too much deference to government agencies' interpretations of statutes, a deference that stems from a Supreme Court ruling in a 1984 case. He sided with two groups that successfully challenged the Obama administration's requirements that employers provide health insurance that includes contraception.