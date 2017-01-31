Thanks to a late goal by Jordan Allen, Real Salt Lake downed the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in preseason action Tuesday at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona.

After a scoreless first half, a misplayed ball found its way to Ricardo Velazco, who advanced up the field then found Allen on a cross near the far post. Allen buried the ball on a diving header to score the lone goal of the game.

RSL will next play the second and final match of the Tucson leg of the preseason on Friday against the San Jose Earthquakes.