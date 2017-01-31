The 700-foot Sand Mountain is the focal point of the 60,000-acre Little Sahara recreation area.

SALT LAKE CITY — On the same day the Utah House approved a resolution calling for President Donald Trump to undo the Bears Ears National Monument, lawmakers moved forward with a measure to redesignate the Little Sahara Recreation Area as a state park.

HB95, sponsored by Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, calls for the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation to work with the Bureau of Land Management to redesignate the Little Sahara Recreation Area as a state park.

The bill would take the existing footprint of the recreation area — nearly 56,000 acres — and maintain the grazing allotments in the park area.

This is the third year Eliason has introduced the measure. Last year, the bill passed in the House but the session ended before being considered in the Senate.

"They say the third time is the charm," Eliason said. "Like a fine wine or a fine cheese, I think this get’s better with age."

He told the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee on Tuesday that the measure would allow the state to collect some of the revenue associated with running a state park.

Rep. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, proposed adding language to the bill to allow for the sale and exchange of grazing lands in the park area for federal lands outside of the area. The amendment passed with unanimous support.

Fred Hayes, director of the Utah Division of State Parks and Recreation, said the bill is a step forward in an ongoing process to prepare the land for a state park designation.

"There are a series of boxes as you can see in the bill that need to be checked off before anything happens," Hayes said. "The bill simply instructs and gives us the legal backing to start having those discussions."

Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, offered her support for the measure, noting that with the "shenanigans" surrounding efforts to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument, there would be a need for more state parks.

HB95 received unanimous approval in the committee and now moves to the full House for further consideration.