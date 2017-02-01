Utah should explore reforms along with increases for public education funding.

At Utah’s State Capitol, education seems to be on everyone’s mind, thanks in large measure to the group Our Schools Now. Driven by the state’s business community, Our Schools Now seeks to increase public education funding by some $700 million through a ballot initiative that would raise Utah’s income tax by 17 percent — that is, unless the Legislature tackles the issue first.

The business community, according to Our Schools Now, is concerned about the state of school funding and its ability to produce a competitive, 21st century workforce. Yet, according to conservative scholars, improving schools is as much about reform as it is about money.

Before pouring more cash into the current public school system, a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, Eric Hanushek, argues that Utah might first put in place policies that provide proper incentives for school improvement.

Such reform, according to Hanushek, starts with robust accountability. It sounds basic, but the idea is to reward teachers and administrators who perform with significant raises — and ask those who do not perform to seek other opportunities. This kind of incentive-based model is sometimes absent in public school settings.

The way to pay for such a system, according to experts, is to increase class sizes.

This is counterintuitive — smaller class sizes are thought to be better for student learning — yet extensive research suggests that class size is not as important in changing per-pupil performance as the quality of the teacher at the head of the classroom. There is already one bill before the Legislature that advocates for teacher raises based on performance — that legislation is worth exploring.

Meanwhile, school systems that significantly reward high performance have shown promise in some of Washington, D.C.'s historically low-performing schools.

Another reform thought to drive performance outcomes is school choice. Utah is already seen as a leader in this regard, allowing parents to choose between various charter schools and public schools, which now allow for open enrollment. Some advocates believe the state could further enhance parental choice through providing so-called education savings account, which take money that goes to schools to support certain needs and provides the money directly to parents to use crafting their own education support plans like hiring a private tutor.

Utah should also be open to education innovations. For example, Utah's Juab School District has implemented a program that allows students to advance in their education based on competency rather than, say, age. This kind of a system allows for students to learn with the aid of technology and other tools, which ideally over time reduces costs and frees up resources to focus on students who may be falling behind.

There is no single method to improve Utah’s schools. However, legislators should stay open to exploring education reforms and innovations as they continue to expand the funds that go into Utah’s school system.