IVINS, Washington County — Work to improve U.S. 91 — the Old Highway 91 — has begun between the Arizona state line near Littlefield, Arizona, and the intersection with Gunlock Road on the Shivwits Reservation near Ivins.

Work is expected to cause traffic delays of 30 minutes or more until completion in July.

Work will consist of extending culverts, installing new culverts, widening shoulders, removing clear-zone obstructions, cutting back cliffs, new signage, new striping and other various improvements.

Some overnight and other short-term closures along the 16.7-mile work zone are anticipated and will be publicized before each closure.

The public is encouraged to use I-15 through the Virgin River Gorge as their main travel way during this period of time to allow the construction crews to work and increase safety in the work zones.