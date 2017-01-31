UTAH STATE PRISON — A former Davis High School teacher imprisoned for sexually abusing three students will have to wait two years until she has another chance at parole.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announced Tuesday that Brianne Altice, 37, will have a rehearing in April of 2019.

Altice pleaded guilty in April 2015 to three counts of forcible sexual abuse stemming from sexual relationships with students who were 16 or 17 years old at the time. One relationship continued while she was out on bail following her initial arrest. A 2nd District judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison.

During a parole hearing on Jan. 24, a tearful Altice told a board member, "I had extreme self-esteem issues, and they said things that made me feel good about myself. … I just started to justify it all, making myself believe it was OK."

Altice said she's been in therapy since she was incarcerated in 2015 and recognizes that she is responsible for what happened. The board also asked that members be provided an update from the prison's sex offender treatment program by March of 2019.

According to the official sentencing guidelines used by the state, Altice could remain in the Utah State Prison until at least 2020.