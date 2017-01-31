Coming off a season in which he led the Utes to the 2016 Pac-12 Championship and set a new school record for strikeouts in a season, Utah junior pitcher Jayson Rose has been named a second-team preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

With 106 strikeouts, Rose set a new Utah record while ranking second in that category in the Pac-12. He was the only pitcher in the conference to have more than 100 strikeouts during the regular season. He was also sixth in the Pac-12 in opponent batting average at .205 and was 10th in conference with a 2.89 ERA.

Utah will open the season Feb. 17 at CSU Bakersfield.