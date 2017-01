The Real Monarchs, Real Salt Lake’s USL affiliate, announced their schedule for the 2017 season.

The Monarchs will kick off the season beginning March 25 against the Portland Timbers 2 in Portland and will play three of their first five contests on the road.

The season will run through Oct. 15, to be followed by the USL Cup Playoffs.

All home games will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium.

More info can be found at www.rsl.com/monarchs.