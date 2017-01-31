PROVO, Utah — During his campaign, President Trump placed two sons of late BYU President Rex Lee on his list of 21 potential Supreme Court picks.

The president is scheduled to announce his nomination to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia at 6 p.m. MT, but though each is a highly regarded legal mind, neither Utah Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Thomas Lee nor his brother, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has been named in any reports about the president's short list.

Sen. Lee will be at the White House for the announcement, but not as the nominee. Trump invited him to attend along with the rest of the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch.

"We've not been told we're the pick, no," said Sen. Lee's spokesman Conn Carroll, "so unless President Trump pulls a last-minute change, we won't be the pick."

Justice Lee was on BYU's campus for a meeting at the law school late on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, CNN reported that the two men atop Trump's short list are in Washington or traveling there for the announcement.

CNN reported that conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch has been told he will be the nominee to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch is scheduled to speak at BYU on Feb. 13. It's unclear whether he would keep that appointment if he is Trump's selection.

Gorsuch, 49, is on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The other finalist is Thomas Hardiman, 51, who serves alongside Trump's sister on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

President Trump has said he would not deviate from the list of 21 potential Supreme Court nominees he provided during his campaign. Hardiman and Thomas Lee were on the first list of 11 names Trump released in May 2016. Gorsuch and Mike Lee were among those added in September.

A third judge thought recently to be on Trump's short list is William Pryor, 54, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Gorsuch, Hardiman and Pryor all were appointed by former President George W. Bush.

If a Lee had been nominated, he would have become the first Mormon selected to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Before serving as BYU president, Rex Lee has been the solicitor general in the Reagan administration, having argued cases before the Supreme Court.

Thomas Lee clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court of the United States blog published a lengthy profile of Justice Lee earlier this month.

Carroll, Mike Lee's spokesman, said Lee would appear on Fox News tonight before the announcement at about 5:05 MT. CNN's Wolf Blitzer is scheduled to interview him after the announcement at 6:30 MT.