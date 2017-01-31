SALT LAKE CITY — While growing up in Flint, Michigan, University of Utah junior Kyle Kuzma had it all worked out. Whenever his beloved Detroit Pistons were on television, he would get out his Fisher-Price basketball hoop and get busy.

“I would be right there with the rim re-enacting whatever Chauncey Billups did, or Jerry Stackhouse, or any of those guys,” Kuzma said. “So basketball has always been in my life.”

Kuzma, who has blossomed into a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward for the Utes, has a blue-collar approach to the game. It’s a byproduct of being from Flint, where he was born and raised. The birthplace of General Motors was once a manufacturing hub for the Buick and Chevrolet divisions of the company. It’s where most folks in town worked back in the day.

“Everybody has a sense of pride,” Kuzma said of his hometown. “We kind of have that type of work-ethic mentality ingrained in us.”

Flint, though, isn’t what it used to be. Dramatic downsizing by GM has altered the landscape. More than 70,000 jobs have been lost since 1978. Financial difficulties have forced the city to operate in a state of emergency for several years. In 2014, the local water supply was infiltrated with lead poisoning.

Kuzma went home to visit his family, who still lives there, for 10 days last May. He said bottled water is being used when brushing your teeth and that showers are a “get in and get out” type of thing.

“The water situation is pretty crazy,” Kuzma said. “You never really think of how much you need water until you can’t really use it.”

During his visit back in Flint, Kuzma said he started to get little rashes on his body from the water.

“It’s a pretty scary thing,” said Kuzma, who questioned why the U.S. government would give so much money to other countries when people in places like Flint are struggling for the bare necessities.

Kuzma noted that while his neighborhood still looks normal, the next block over has a lot of homes that have been boarded up.

“It’s crazy. It was a crazy environment to live in,” he said. “So I was really motivated to do better and get out of Flint.”

Basketball was Kuzma’s ticket out. Same as it was for some of his friends, who also used college football as a path out of the recovering city. At the same time, though, there were associates that didn’t make it out of the high-crime area. Kuzma said a lot of his friends got sucked in from the streets and pulled into the negative aspects of life.

“So it’s pretty sad,” he added.

Kuzma, though, isn’t turning his back on Flint. If given the opportunity, he vows to try and help out his city pave its way back and help the youth there.

“Flint means a lot to me,” he said.

After high school, Kuzma had a choice. He had plenty of options. Potential suitors included Connecticut, Missouri and Seton Hall.

Kuzma, though, said he has no regrets about choosing to play for head coach Larry Krystkowiak at Utah. Kuzma, in fact, added that it was a great decision.

“He is a great guy who really cares about his players,” Kuzma said. “I love him.”

Even so, there were some challenges early on.

In his first season at Utah, Kuzma played less than 10 minutes per game. He averaged just 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds, acknowledging that the lack of playing time was disappointing considering all the hype he had received in high school.

“As a freshman I used to not like him sometimes,” Kuzma said of Krystkowiak. “But now I see why he was coaching me so hard.”

During that initial stretch, Kuzma spoke a lot with older teammate Brandon Taylor. He understood the situation well. Taylor never made it off the bench in several games as a freshman, but he eventually proved himself and went on to become a key starter on two NCAA tournament teams.

Obviously, the talks helped. Kuzma said he learned a lot from Taylor.

As a sophomore, Kuzma saw about three times as much playing time and his averages swelled to 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

At season’s end, departing teammates like Taylor, Jakob Poeltl, Jordan Loveridge and Dakarai Tucker, as well as Delon Wright from the previous year, passed the baton on to Kuzma telling him it was his turn now.

Playing without a lot of people he looked up to at Utah, Kuzma admits, is a little different and a new challenge.

Krystkowiak made Kuzma a captain, along with senior guard Lorenzo Bonam and junior center David Collette. Kuzma said he’s extremely honored for the designation.

“I’ve always wanted to be a leader of some sort,” he added. “I’ve never really been a leader until this year in all of my basketball career.”

Collette said it’s a role that Kuzma is excelling at. Despite a big roster overhaul this season, Utah is off to a 15-6 start overall and a 6-3 mark in Pac-12 play.

“He’s a leader . . . vocally and in his actions on the floor,” Collette explained. “He works hard. He’s a workhorse out there and he does what he needs to do and a lot of times he gets us going as well.”

Although Kuzma enjoys being a leader, he admits there are highs and lows that come with it. The good, though, outweighs the bad.

“I’m just thankful that my hard work has paid off,” Kuzma said. “Now I can be a mentor, or a leader, or whatever I am to the younger guys in the program.”

Being out front as a player on the court, Kuzma continued, is a lot better than the way things were when he was a freshman. That doesn’t, however, mean that it’s been easy.

“This is a huge adjustment for me,” Kuzma said. “But I think we’ve transitioned really well just by sticking to the game plan that Coach K and the rest of the coaching staff has laid out for me.”

Kuzma is currently averaging a double-double of 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He’s bit bummed about the latter. It’s a little lower than he’d like it to be.

That’s because it includes a game where he made only one trip down the floor. An ankle injury knocked him out of Utah’s first game at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii on Dec. 22, when the Utes were upset by San Francisco, 89-86.

“I was expecting to have a really good tournament out there. I was, for the most part, really locked in about it and just ready to go,” Kuzma said. “Then you get injured in the first minute and it just sucks the life out of you, kind of.”

Kuzma recalls stepping on someone’s foot while positioning for a rebound on what turned out to be a made basket by Collette. He said it was just a fluke thing that happened.

“My ankle just twisted and from there I knew something was wrong. I couldn’t walk on it, period,” Kuzma continued. “At first I thought it was broken or something. I didn’t even want to look down at it because that’s how bad it hurt.”

Kuzma hobbled back to the bench. He then made his way to the training room. Once there, his shoe was removed and his ankle was huge.

“It was disheartening,” Kuzma said. “It was really scary.”

The initial diagnosis, though, proved to be correct. It was a bad sprain. Kuzma recovered quickly. He used crutches the next day and continued to progress while still on the islands. The only serious injury Kuzma has ever suffered kept him out of the final two games in Hawaii.

“That was really hard, especially the San Francisco game. I felt like if I was able to play we would have won that game and potentially we would have won the whole thing,” he said. "That’s how I felt. But I guess everything happens for a reason.”

Kuzma returned for the Pac-12 opener against Colorado on Jan. 1. He later went on a run of five consecutive games with a double-double.

“I’ve been real fortunate to have my health,” Kuzma said.

As was the case with the injury situation in Hawaii, Kuzma has a real knack for rebounding. On the court, it’s his passion.

“When I’m rebounding I’m not really worried about anything else but trying to get a rebound and defending — trying to take out whoever I’m matched up against,” Kuzma said. “The points always come.”

Krystkowiak expressed similar thoughts.

“He’s got to continue to focus on the rebounding and playing hard,” Krystkowiak said. “I think when he does that you kind of find the numbers. It’s never a situation where you want to seek them. It’s just a lot of times its effort and getting after it and getting a little bit relentless on the glass — as a start.”

As for Kuzma’s offense, Krystkowiak explained it’s about not settling.

“He’s been presented with open perimeter shots and there’s times that he settles. It’s not that he’s a poor shooter,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s just I think there’s more to be had if he’ll get a little bit more intent on trying to get to the rim and making defenses have to guard him. Typically, more potential good things happen when he does that.”

For Kuzma, it all starts with rebounding. He views it as a means to an end on several fronts — including leadership.

“I feel like rebounding is effort and that’s one thing coach preaches,” said Kuzma, who believes it sets a tone for the entire team. “I feel like if they see me scrapping for rebounds and getting after it, then they should do it, too.”

Krystkowiak, he continued, is always talking about rebounding and it’s kind of planted a seed.

“That’s one thing at the beginning of the year I really wanted to show that I could really do,” Kuzma said. “I feel like anybody can score at this level, you’re a Division 1 player. I think rebounding stands out because nobody really talks about it and it’s so pivotal within a game.”

Kuzma, however, vows to do whatever is best for the Utes to win.

“Whether that’s rebounding or facilitating and getting guys involved — doing all the little things,” he said. “But rebounding is something I really care about.”

Kuzma pulled down 19 boards in the season opener against Northwest Nazarene and had reached double-digits in rebounding 11 other times since then. He entered the week ranked 24th in the nation. As for double-doubles, Kuzma has 12 on the season — putting him 14th in the country.

The success is a measuring stick, of sorts, for Kuzma.

“The goal has always been to play at the highest level as possible,” he said. “I’ve dreamed about playing in the NBA.”

Like his old Fisher-Price basketball set, though, such thoughts are currently on the backburner. The hype and speculation can wait.

“I don’t really get into all that type of stuff right now,” Kuzma said. “I just try to take it day-by-day because I feel like that’s just the best way for me to operate as a person.”

There’s no sense of urgency, he added, about moving on. When it comes, Kuzma said he’ll know it’s right. He graduates this spring, earning a degree in sociology.

As that day approaches, Kuzma said his No. 1 goal in life is to help people that are really struggling — like many back in Flint.

At Utah, Kuzma is confident the Utes can make a third straight trip to the NCAA tournament.

“I think we can. We’ve got a lot of pieces, a lot of firepower for the most part,” said Kuzma, pointing out that they have five players scoring in double figures. “We have that and Coach K and our coaching staff is one of the best in the country. They prepare so well that it’s up to us to go out there and do what we have to do every game.

"We’re prepared for battle.”

