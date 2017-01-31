Two weeks after their last meeting, the BYU and Utah State gymnastics teams will compete in Logan on Friday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

“We didn’t have a very good meet up at Boise last week,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “Having a little adversity is a good thing. We’re finding our identity. We expect to rebound and bounce back even stronger.”

In their first meeting of the season, the Aggies topped the Cougars with a narrow 195.300 to 195.200 victory in Provo on Jan. 20.

Last week, BYU fell to Boise State in the Gem State Invitational, 196.400 to 193.525. Jill van Mierlo earned a season-high 9.900 on beam, while two freshmen added career highs on the same event. Hannah Miller posted a 9.800 and Briana Pearson scored a 9.750.

Utah State recently lost to New Hampshire on the road, 195.175 to 194.075. Sophomore Madison Ward earned her second-straight 9.900 on floor.

The meet begins at 7 p.m. MST. A live stream and live stats will be available.