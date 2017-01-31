SALT LAKE CITY — A bill designating 14 miles of the Mountain View Corridor "Minuteman Highway" to honor the men and women who serve in the Utah National Guard was unanimously advanced Tuesday by a House committee.

The sponsor of HB192, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, told members of the House Transportation Committee there won't be any cost to the state for renaming a portion of state Route 85 for the symbol of the National Guard.

Thurston said the National Guard Association of Utah would pay for signs at the beginning and end of the highway designation, at Camp Williams and at the South Valley Regional Airport, home to a Utah National Guard Army Aviation Support facility.

Thurston said the Minuteman Highway, stretching between Porter Rockwell Road in Salt Lake County and the airport in West Jordan, would be the state's 17th highway designation.

The bill now goes to the full House.