SALT LAKE CITY — People panhandling on busy roadways is an accident waiting to happen, according to a Utah lawmaker running legislation aimed at preventing a tragic encounter.

HB161, sponsored by Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, restricts exchanges of money and property from moving cars to people along an interstate, freeway, state highway, state route or paved road and has a speed limit at or above 35 mph.

"We're simply saying, 'If you're going to exchange property, do it in a safe area,'" Eliason told the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday. "If the vehicle is legally parked, there is not an issue with this."

Eliason said the bill is written in a way to avoid infringing on free speech rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union doesn't have specific objections to the bill as long as it doesn't chip away at legal panhandling, said Marina Lowe, ACLU of Utah legislative and policy counsel.

Lowe said she appreciates that the legislation is focused on pedestrian safety rather than on constitutionally protected speech.

Eliason said the bill does not single out panhandlers, but would apply to anyone from politicians to firefighters.

Scott Higgs Smith was attempting to raise money to return to his family in Georgia on Monday night near an I-15 off-ramp at 9000 South in Sandy.

Smith said freeway off-ramps are much more safe than intersections to ask stopped or slowly moving motorists for money.

“For some reason, they stop a little bit longer, I guess, to get a better look at you,” he said.

Smith said safety has been a concern, and when motorists offering donations aren't able to come to a stop, he believes it's safer "if they’ll just toss it out the window."

That, too, would be against the law under Eliason's bill.

Violators would be cited for an infraction akin to a jaywalking ticket, he said. Three infractions in a year could lead to a class C misdemeanor.

The committee unanimously approved the bill. It now goes to the House floor.

Contributing: Andrew Adams