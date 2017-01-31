CEDAR CITY — Drowsy driving was believed to be a factor in a fatal crash near Beryl in Iron County on Tuesday.

About 7:45 a.m., a pickup truck rolled several times off state Route 56, ejecting the passenger, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The 19-year-old passenger was killed. The 20-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, the UHP stated. Both men are from Colorado City, Arizona. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the UHP.

Names of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of family members.