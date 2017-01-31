SALT LAKE CITY — Due to extreme, prolonged cold and deep snow, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources closed antler gathering in 11 counties until April 1.

Division Director Greg Sheehan signed an emergency amendment to the 2017 Big Game Application Guidebook on Tuesday. The 11 counties closed to gathering shed antlers include Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber, Morgan, Summit, Wasatch, Duchesne, Uintah, Carbon and Emery.

"These animals and other wildlife in the areas are stressed,” Sheehan said in a statement. “They cannot sustain being repeatedly moved around by shed hunters looking for dropped antlers.”

"We support shed antler gathering,” he added, “but we’re asking, through this emergency order, that you wait until April 1 to move through these winter range areas."

Those caught gathering shed antlers in any of the 11 counties before April 1 will be cited. Shed antlers can still be gathered in 18 other counties.

Before gathering antlers on public land, though, hunters must complete the division’s free shed antler gathering course, which teaches how to gather shed antlers in a way that doesn’t disturb deer, elk and moose and doesn’t damage their habitat.

The course is available at wildlife.utah.gov/shedantler. After completing the course, hunters must print a certificate of completion and carry it with them while gathering shed antlers.