MURRAY — Utah consumer confidence remains high at the start of the New Year, a new report stated.

The Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index declined slightly —2.3 points — to register at 117.5 during the month of January. Analysts attribute the decrease to slightly less optimistic consumer attitudes regarding the current economy and the outlook over the next six months. However, the index has remained above the 110 level for 12 consecutive months, Zions Bank economic adviser Randy Shumway said at a monthly news conference in Murray.

An index at or above 110 indicates an economy is “running on all cylinders,” he said. The overall index registered 11.8 points higher than its level at the same time last year, he added.

In comparison, the national Consumer Confidence Index decreased 1.5 points from December to January to register at 111.8.

Shumway said with the new presidential administration in place, consumers might feel a stronger sense of stability regarding the local and national economy moving forward.

“What you’re going to see is confidence better aligning with economic fundamentals that are in place,” he explained. “We have a low unemployment rate, growing wages … interest rates are still low (and) the Dow (Jones Industrial Average) is at an all-time high; there are so many reasons for people to be optimistic and for the economy to continue to accelerate in 2017.”

The Present Situation Index, the subindex of the overall index that measures consumer sentiment about current economic conditions, fell 1.9 points since last month, but it remained 10 points higher than it was at this time last year, the report stated.

Fifty-nine percent of Utahns rate business conditions as good, a 6 percent increase since last month, while 51 percent of respondents believe jobs are plentiful — up 2 percent from last month, Shumway said.

Meanwhile, with the new administration and Congress working on plans to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, some consumers are concerned about how changes may impact their health care options, he noted.

“Opinions about the future of our national approach to health care remain divided,” he said.

Data showed medical prices rose nationally during 2016, Shumway said. However, on a two-year time horizon, prices have been more stable in Utah — down 0.7 percent compared to rising 6.7 percent nationally, he noted.

With consumers required to make changes to their health plans by Jan. 31, the impact of potential changes to the national health care law are still uncertain, said Heidi Castaneda, director of small employer and individual sales for SelectHealth — a subsidiary of Intermountain Healthcare. How costly those changes might be for individuals and providers is of great importance to those affected, she said.

“Regardless of what happens from the political or regulatory perspective, we will focus on managed costs, (then) adapt and adjust to whatever comes down from a regulatory perspective,” she said.

Email: jlee@deseretnews.com

Twitter: JasenLee1