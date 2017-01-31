Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, has his blood pressure taken by University of Utah student Young Hong during Pharmacy Day at the Utah Legislature on Tuesday. During the event, pharmacy students from the University of Utah and Roseman University put on a health fair and gave poster presentations to legislators. The health fair included blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings. The students also advocated for the profession and discussed several medical-related bills before the Legislature this session.