SOUTH JORDAN — Bingham defensive lineman Jay Tufele ended his recruiting suspense on Wednesday morning by signing with USC at an assembly in Bingham's auditorium.

Tufele, 6-foot-3, 295 had narrowed his top five to Ohio State, Michigan, Utah, BYU and USC.

Rivals.com list Tufele as the No. 1 recruit out of Utah in the 2017 recruiting class.

Tufele missed most of his senior season with Bingham because of a foot injury, but returned late to play in three games and help the Miners capture the 5A state championship. He recorded six tackles in Binghams semifinal win over Fremont and championship game win over Lone Peak.

During his dominant junior season, Tufele recorded 57 tackles and 10.5 sacks as Bingham reached the 5A semifinals.