East defensive end Jordan Lolohea has signed with Washington.

Lolohea announced his choice Wednesday morning at East High School. He was also considering Utah and BYU.

Jordan Lolohea gets help signing his scholarship paperwork from his BYU-bound Brother AJ. #dnpreps pic.twitter.com/B5XiSkyhxu — Amy Donaldson (@adonsports) February 1, 2017

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Lolohea was considered a 3-star prospect by recruiting website Scout.com.

In his senior year for the Leopards, Lolohea compiled 69 tackles and 21 sacks.

He was the second Beehive State prospect to sign with the Huskies Wednesday, as Provo wide receiver Ty Jones also did so.

Washington made the College Football Playoff in 2016, where it fell to Alabama in the semifinals.