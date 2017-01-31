DENVER — The Daniels Fund, a private charitable foundation established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, provided $2.5 million in grants last year to nonprofit organizations in Utah.

In addition, the fund awarded $848,000 in scholarships to Utah students.

The Utah organizations that received funding include the Utah chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, American Preparatory Academy, E1 Civic Engagement for Education, Jewish Family Service, Community Foundation of Utah, United Way of Northern Utah, TURN Community Services, United Way of Salt Lake, University of Utah’s Brain Health Learning Center and Utah Food Bank.

The Daniels Fund also provides funding to the University of Utah for ethics education through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

The fund provided the scholarships through two programs: the Daniels Scholarship Program, which provides college funding to deserving high school seniors; and the Boundless Opportunity Scholarship Program, which provides funding to participating colleges to offer scholarships to nontraditional students.

In total, the fund provided $58.8 million in grants and scholarships in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming in 2016.