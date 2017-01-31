PROVO — A teacher at Landmark High School in Spanish Fork was charged Tuesday with raping one of her students.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, of Payson, was charged in 4th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony; tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; and two counts of supplying alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Lewis is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old boy on Jan. 4 in her home.

The boy had told Lewis about two weeks earlier that he wanted to have sex with her, according to charging documents, and they arranged to meet at Lewis' home on Jan. 4. Police say Lewis supplied vodka to the boy. The boy recorded on his cellphone the two of them kissing on the couch before they went into a bedroom, the charges state.

"Lewis told the victim that if someone asks about their relationship, that he is supposed to deny it and it will eventually go away," according to the charges.

She is also accused of buying three 30-packs of beer for the boy and another teenager about two weeks later after the boy gave her $100 for the purchase, the court documents state.

Lewis has taught social studies and dance at Landmark since 2014. She first met the alleged victim when he was a student in her class in 2015, according to charging documents. He was a student in one of her classes again in 2016.

The Nebo School District was made aware of the allegations last week by Payson police. It was not immediately known who reported the incident to investigators.

Lewis was removed from the classroom immediately and remained on "leave of absence" as of Tuesday.

Landmark is an alterative high school with approximately 340 students in grades 10 though 12.

According to her Facebook page, Lewis is married and has a young child. Court records show Lewis' husband filed for divorce on Tuesday.