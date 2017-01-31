This is one cover that Taylor Swift didn’t expect to see.

The Recording Academy released a new video called “It Was You” for the upcoming Grammy Awards — which will air on Feb. 12 on CBS from Los Angeles — that includes several young girls reciting Swift’s powerful acceptance speech from last year.

That speech, which you can read in full here, made headlines in 2016 for inspiring young women. It also created controversy because it dissed Kanye West, according to USA Today.

"As the first woman to win album of the year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there: there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," Swift said in her speech. "But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you’ll know it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world."

Young girls in the video recite these lyrics and words while playing basketball, jamming out with a violin and staring at the stars.

The video ends with a clip of Swift’s speech, in which she describes the joy that comes from knowing the effort you put into finding success.

“And that will be the greatest feeling in the world," she says.

Watch below.