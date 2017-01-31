National Signing Day is now less than 24 hours away, as recruits in the Eastern time zone can start putting their names on the dotted line at 5 a.m. Mountain time on Wednesday (recruits are eligible to do so at 7 a.m. in their respective time zone).

Despite the fact that it’s so close, there are still plenty of unknowns as far as local programs and prospects are concerned.

Here are some of the key questions that will be answered throughout the day on Wednesday, along with names who will ultimately be answers to those questions.

How will Utah and BYU close?

Up to this point, the Utes and Cougars have rather different recruiting classes lined up, at least as far as star rankings are concerned. Utah has a pretty impressive group of players already committed, even if that group is relatively small at 15 players (programs can sign up to 25 players per year).

As of Tuesday morning, six players who have been designated as 4-star prospects by recruiting website Scout.com have pledged to be Utes, and the team’s current star average (3.40) is tied for 19th in the country with Miami (due to the low number of total commits, Utah’s overall class ranking is 41st).

With 22 players committed as of Tuesday morning, BYU’s class was in a tie for 65th in the country with Cal. Bingham defensive end Langi Tuifua is the lone 4-star pledged to the Cougars, and 14 of the team’s commits have 3-star designations. Overall, however, BYU’s average star ranking is 2.73 (incidentally, that’s also 65th in the nation).

All of that said, both teams are still in position for some high-level talent. Chiefly, Bingham 5-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele (Scout’s No. 36 prospect in the country overall) has both the Utes and Cougars in his Top 5, although his choice is expected to come down to Utah, USC and Ohio State.

Elsewhere as far as locals are concerned, 4-star Timpview safety Chaz Ah You will decide between BYU, UCLA, Stanford and Washington, with the Cougars thought to be the leader.

A number of local 3-star prospects are still considering both BYU and Utah, including East linebacker/defensive end Jordan Lolohea, West Jordan defensive end Alden Tofa and Hunter defensive end Lorenzo Fauatea.

Out of the state, Hawaiians Mo Unutoa (offensive tackle) and Miki Suguturaga (defensive end) are thought to still be considering both programs.

Utah is still in the running for some other high-level prospects away from the Beehive State, including Californians Bryan Thompson (wide receiver), Nick Ford (lineman) and George Moore (junior college lineman), Floridians KeVaughn Dingle (wide receiver) and Jhavonte Dean (junior college cornerback), Oregon’s Daniel Green (linebacker) and Hawaii’s Aliki Vimahi (defensive end).

In other words, if both teams can each add a few of these players to their classes, they’ll be bolstered considerably compared to what they already have lined up.

Signing Day is almost here. Stay up to date with all-day coverage on https://t.co/CGKOInRAKr this Wednesday@DeseretNews pic.twitter.com/tvHevTWYsm — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) January 31, 2017

Where will the local undecided prospects end up?

Tufele, Ah You, Lolohea, Tofa and Fauatea will be the prime local prospects to watch on Wednesday. As arguably the most sought-after prospect to ever come out of the Beehive State, Tufele has made it well known that being near family is important to him and the Utes were once considered the clear frontrunner, but USC is thought to be charging hard, and he also enjoyed his visits to Big Ten country.

He’ll be announcing his decision at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Bingham High School.

Ah You has had major Pac-12 interest, and Oklahoma even got in the game late, but a number of signs point to him choosing the Cougars. He’ll be announcing his decision in a video produced by Bleacher Report that will be released on Wednesday.

In addition to Utah and BYU, Lolohea is also considering Washington, with there being considerable factors in favor of all three schools.

Lolohea’s father Al, who passed away in December, played for the Utes, while his brother A.J. will be playing for the Cougars after returning home from an LDS mission. The allure of playing for the Huskies is certainly significant, as they made it to the College Football Playoff last season.

Tofa and Fauatea were once thought to be essential locks in favor of BYU, although both are still considering Utah. They each also had Pac-12 interest from out of state (Fauatea was once committed to Oregon State), but will likely stay home, with both still leaning toward the Cougars.

Will local talent stay home?

This is always a key question in recruiting, and has been a particularly important one in Utah over the past few years as an increasing number of prospects have gotten opportunities to go elsewhere and taken them.

In this recruiting cycle, the Utes have been in an interesting spot, as they haven’t heavily sought a high number of local prospects like they typically do, but instead have opted to look outside the state for the most part to retool their roster.

Although we’ve examined a number of local undecided players’ situations, let’s look at the Top 10 prospects in the class to see how Beehive State programs did in terms of keeping locals home (Players are listed according to how they’re ranked by Scout.com).

Jay Tufele, Bingham DT: Will decide between Utah, BYU, USC, Ohio State and Michigan

Chaz Ah You, Timpview S: Will decide between BYU, UCLA, Stanford and Washington

Ty Jones, Provo WR: Committed to Washington

Langi Tuifua, Bingham DE: Committed to BYU

Tayler Katoa, Layton LB: Enrolled early at USC

Sione Lund, Brighton RB: Committed to Stanford

Alden Tofa, West Jordan DE: Will decide between BYU, Utah, Oregon and UCLA

Carson Terrell, Lehi TE: Committed to Utah State

Jordan Lolohea, East LB/DE: Will decide between Utah, BYU and Washington

Jackson McChesney, Lone Peak RB: Committed to BYU