SALT LAKE CITY — The I.J. & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

The threat was one of several at Jewish centers across the nation on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Center, 2 N. Medical Drive (1755 East), about 9:30 a.m. after the center received a threatening phone call, said Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking.

Administrators evacuated the building as a precaution, sending their 220 students and 80 staff and administration members to nearby University Hospital for shelter. Bomb sniffing K-9s were brought to the scene to go through the building.

"We don't believe there's any credible threat," Wilking said.

The school reopened after the building was cleared and the case was handed over to the FBI.

Wilking said investigators were looking at whether the threat in Salt Lake City was connected to others across the nation. In New York on Tuesday, the Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated due to a bomb threat — its second in two weeks. In Colorado, the Boulder Jewish Community Center was also evacuated Tuesday morning.

No explosives were found at any of the buildings.