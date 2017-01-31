SALT LAKE CITY — Bruce Kusch will become the 13th president of LDS Business College on April 17, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency of the LDS Church announced Tuesday.

Kusch, who is the school's chief academic officer, will replace President Larry Richards, who has served as president for eight years.

President Uchtdorf made the announcement at the conclusion of the college's weekly devotional in the Little Theater at the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"After prayerful consideration, the Board of Trustees has chosen an individual to serve as the new the president of LDS Business College who will continue to build upon the solid foundation of this institution," President Uchtdorf said.

Kusch is a former business executive and BYU-Idaho business management professor. He served as the president of the Mexico Cuernavaca Mission from 2012-15.

He then spent nine months as the associate dean of BYU-Idaho's online programs before moving to 130-year-old LDS Business College in March 2016.

"I’m honored, humbled and excited for the opportunity to continue working with faculty, staff and students at LDS Business College," Kusch said. "Following President Richards’s excellent leadership, we will continue on the path of preparing students to become all the Lord needs them to be as his disciples. It’s a great privilege to be part of the Church Educational System and this great work."

As chief academic officer, he is responsible for faculty hiring and for overseeing the college's curriculum for 2,200 students. The college has a strong international flavor, with students from all 50 states and more than 60 countries.

President Uchtdorf arrived at the end of the devotional with Elder Kim B. Clark, the Church Commissioner of Education, to make the announcement.

Craig Nelson, the college's vice president of advancement, was the devotional speaker. Nelson is retiring after nearly 22 years at the school.

LDS Business College provides market-driven education focused on providing students with practical skills and placing them in jobs. Nearly 90 percent of students obtain a job in their field of training within 90 days of graduation, according to a news release.