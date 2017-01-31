Brenda Burch won two awards this week at the Hotdisc Country Music Awards thanks to her latest album "Spark Will Fly."

Brenda Burch is the Utah country artist you haven't heard of yet.

Burch, who grew up in Provo, won two awards this week at the Hotdisc Country Music Awards in the United Kingdom, thanks to her latest album, "Spark Will Fly." She was the only artist to take home two awards at the event.

She won the New Horizon Award for Most Successful International Newcomer and the Best Internatonal Single for her latest song, "Sparks Will Fly."

That song debuted at the No. 1 spot for the Hotdisc Country charts. It stayed in that position for six weeks straight.

"I am overwhelmed, excited and truly grateful to win these awards! Huge thanks to my family, friends and fans for your support and to country radio for playing my music," Burch said in a statement.

Burch hopes to continue her success with her latest song — "Sugar Fix" — from her award-winning album. It will hit radio stations Wednesday.

​Burch told the Deseret News the song exemplifies love and is a "fitting tune" for Valentine's Day.

"I wrote ‘Sugar Fix’ about loving someone so much, you just can't get enough," she said in a statement.

The video, which you can watch below, was filmed in Utah.

You can find more of Burch's music on iTunes. Free music promotions are also available on her website.

Burch's career began when she was a child. Country music pervaded her life from young age, with her family and friends playing tunes peppered with a Southern twang.

Burch's success didn't come easy. She began a Kickstarter campaign that helped her launch her career. She started singing theme songs for Disney and Konami video games, including the "Dance, Dance Revolution" series, she told the Deseret News. Now she works alongside some of country's most talented artists — her song credits include names such as Jason Aldean and Shania Twain.

Burch said her family and Christian faith drove her toward success, giving her guidance on how to navigate the always difficult entertainment industry.

"Growing up in Utah surrounded by like-minded family and friends has given me a strong Christian faith," she told the Deseret News. "I am incredibly thankful for my Heavenly Father, for Jesus Christ and the guidance I've received throughout my life. Navigating your way through the entertainment industry can be challenging, but having a foundation of faith has helped with difficult decisions at various crossroads. The power of prayer is real, and I've learned that if you move forward in faith, things work out for the best."

Burch said her opportunities overseas gave her a chance to play alongside DJs from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Germany and France.

One of her fondest memories happened overseas. While playing at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, in front of about 30,000 people, she noticed a man in the front row sobbing.

After the show, the two met up. The man told her that her music inspired him.

"I was humbled and honored in that moment by the power of music," she said. "It is a gift that I will cherish for a lifetime."