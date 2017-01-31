The final trailer for the upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" live-action remake is out and if the trailer is any indication, the new film will remain true to the original.
The trailer first aired during Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor" — an episode in which the hunky bachelor Nick kept one of his roses in a glass jar (a homage to the "Beauty and the Beast" story), according to The Verge.
Watch the trailer below.
The new film stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Ian McKellen. It debuts March 17.
You can see a previous version of the trailer here.