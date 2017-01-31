Following a home-opener sweep against Weber State, the BYU women's tennis team hosts Missouri on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., at the BYU indoor tennis courts.

"Missouri is a good team and they played us tough last year on their home courts," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "We're just going to continue our focus of trying to play better and better every match and focus on the things we can control."

The Cougars (1-0, 0-0 WCC) look to defend a perfect record while avenging last season's 5-2 loss to Missouri. BYU was dominant in last week's 7-0 victory over Weber State and hopes to start the season with a second-straight home victory.

Missouri (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) finished last season with a 16-12 record and a No. 65 ranking. The Tigers open the season with an away match against Utah State on Wednesday before traveling to Provo for Friday's match.

Admission is free to the public, and free pizza will be provided. Fans can follow the matches live via BYU's athletic website.