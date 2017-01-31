A new petition is calling for Utah to bring back the black license plates that were once an option for Beehive State drivers. The petition calls for the plates to be called “Legacy” plates, dressed with simple white text on a black background.

Here’s a photo.

Vintage Pair 1939 Utah License Plates #145 663 Rat Rod Rat Truck Great Condition https://t.co/kXpKmjOBzi pic.twitter.com/PfONcjNEfw — Maria Nazarova (@x3Amyy) September 5, 2016

So far, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition.

If the Legislature OKs such a measure, the state requires more than 500 people to register for the plates before they go into full production, which has been the case for other license plates, such as the law enforcement license plate to support the upkeep Utah Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds in Salt Lake City. According Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Danny Driggs, an executive board member for the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial, as of December, about 250 of those plates had been ordered.