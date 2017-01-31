LOGAN — Logan police will be retracing the steps of a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday following claims that she was kidnapped, bound and her life threatened.

The girl claims she stepped off a bus Monday afternoon and walked to her home near 1600 South and 1500 West. But when she got to her yard, someone put a rag or a cloth over her face from behind that "smelled like alcohol," causing her to pass out, said Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley. When she came to, she said her wrists were bound with masking tape and her mouth was covered with tape.

Two men, both wearing masks, called the girl's mother using the teen's cellphone, and had her attempt to speak to the mother, Hooley said. The girl said they then threatened to shoot her if she moved or if anyone approached her.

About 4:45 p.m., the mother claimed she got a muffled call from her daughter and then called 911.

Based on the information received, Hooley said a large police response was sent to the area, including officers from Logan police, the Utah Highway Patrol and the Cache County Sheriff's Office. Investigators began "pinging" her cellphone to find her.

About five to 10 minutes later, police received a report that the girl's sister found her on a trail in a remote area about 200 to 400 yards away from her home. The girl had tape on her mouth and a piece of tape on her glove from when she said she was bound, Hooley said.

The girl was examined at a local hospital and did not have any physical injuries.

Hooley said there were no witnesses, and two police K-9s brought to the area did not pick up any scent. The girl was not assaulted, and the men did not make any demands.

"We have no understanding of motive," he said.

Police planned to find the bus that the girl rode before being dropped off and check surveillance video. They also planned to interview her friends, family members and to canvass the mobile home park where she lives to look for possible witnesses.

"We are doing everything we can to figure out what happened here. We don't want to be wrong," Hooley said.