MIDVALE — AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program in Utah and around the country through April 18.

Now in its 49th year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, offering help to anyone, especially those 50 and older who cannot afford a tax preparation service.

Tax-Aide has more than 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide. The program is offered at approximately 40 sites in Utah.

Since 1968, Tax-Aide has helped nearly 50 million low- to moderate-income taxpayers.

For more information on documents to bring to the tax site or to locate an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site, visit aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 888-227-7669. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.