Tom Brady may be a hero to New England Patriots fans.

But Brady has his own hero — his father.

The four-time Super Bowl champion, who will compete this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons for a chance to secure his fifth title, spoke candidly about the influence of his father during a press conference on Monday.

One reporter asked Brady — "Who is your hero?"

Brady, choking up, said his dad was his hero, and that he's someone he looks up to every day.

Brady's dad, Tom Brady Sr., made headlines this week for controversial comments toward NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Brady jokingly told Boston radio station WEEI that he banned his father from talking to the media.

"I love my dad," Brady told WEEI. "As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after close to 46 years. I’ve been very, very fortunate."