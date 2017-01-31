WEST JORDAN — A former Boy Scout leader from Herriman was sentenced to prison Monday for molesting an 11-year-old boy in his troop.

Lyle Scott Mackay, 47, pleaded guilty in November to attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. He was sentenced Monday to at least three years and potentially life in prison.

Mackay invited the boy to his home to play a board game last March, according to prosecutors, and then suggested they watch a college basketball game. Instead, he took the boy into a bedroom, set him on his lap and molested him.

The boy reported what had happened to his mother when she arrived to pick him up.

Mackay told Unified police he was the victim's Boy Scout leader at the time and had formerly served as his Cub Scout leader. Mackay was not hosting an official Boy Scout activity at the time of the molestation, according to prosecutors.

A representative from the Boy Scouts of America's Great Salt Lake Council said when Mackay was charged that he would be removed from his position with the organization and would not be permitted to participate again anywhere in the country.