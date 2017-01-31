Canadian leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the a statement of sorrow and condemnation Monday after Sunday's shooting in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.

“We express our deep sorrow and condemnation for the tragic shooting of our brothers in worship at the Quebec City mosque last evening. Central to the doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is that God is Father to all inhabitants of the earth and that He loves each of us deeply. We are His children.”

The statement was signed by Elders Alain L. Allard, Michael R. Murray, G. Lawrence Spackman and James E. Evanson, all Area Seventy of the LDS Church with assignments throughout Canada.

The statement proceeded to call the shooting a “senseless and unjustifiable act” and extended an invitation to “reach out in faith and tolerance and love to our brothers and sisters of other beliefs.”

Elder Allard is assigned in the LDS Church's North America Northeast Area, which includes Montreal, Toronto and Halifax; Elder Murray in the North America Northwest Area and Vancouver; and Elders Spackman and Evanson in the North America Central Area, which includes Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Read the statement here.

