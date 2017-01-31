Here's the news of the morning for the final day in January.

How the immigration ban affects Utah

President Donald Trump's executive order last week to ban refugees and immigrants from seven different Muslim-majoriy countries sent several Utahns searching for answers.

As we reported yesterday, dozens of refugees planned to enter the Beehive State before the ban to visit their family. But now, all remains up in the air.

Utah attorneys want to solve this issue as quickly as possible, so they've organized to offer refugees their help.

National security scholar Mel Moeinvaziri said that refugees seek to come to the U.S. to avoid dangers in their countries.

"I think one of the biggest points being missed is everything (refugees) have gone through," Moeinvaziri said, according to the Deseret News. "You finally get to the place you feel like is finally going to be safe and they tell you they don't want you and that you're a danger to them. But it's what you're fleeing from (that) is the danger. We're afraid of these radical elements, and so are they. That's why they left."

Meanwhile, Trump supporters continue to express favor over the immigration ban. Utah GOP Chairman James Evans said the ban is about keeping Americans safe.

"I think it's important that Americans understand that our security interest has to be foremost, and we have to balance that with the needs of others, but I don't think Mr. Trump minced any words," Evans said. "He certainly is putting America first, and I support those efforts, and I believe that as we move forward it will be done as humanely as possible."

2017 Legislature continues

Monday was a full day at the Utah Legislature. Here's what went down. All of these stories come from us at the Deseret News.

Lawmakers discussed a bill that would limit school employees' use of physical restraint on students.

The House Education Committee endorsed a bill that will lead to an update to school bullying policies. It includes a grief counseling process for teachers who feel abused by parents and students.

A bill looked to expand telemedicine within the state, which could restrict abortion.

Possible run-off elections are on the table thanks to a new bill that creates such a process.

A House committee unanimously passed a bill that will allow scientists to research medical marijuana without federal approval.

Students, tech companies and legislators gathered together at the Capitol Monday for hands-on demonstrations and activities. Tech leaders also spoke about the reach of the Beehive State's growing tech community. Check out some photos from Tech Day on the Hill.

So what's on tap for today? Lawmakers will discuss a bill that could call for drivers to stop giving people money on certain roads

Trump fires acting attorney general. Here's why

The Associated Press reported on Monday night that President Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, an Obama hire who questioned Trump's immigration ban.

"The firing came hours after Yates directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend the executive order, saying she was not convinced it was lawful," according to the AP.

Here's the White House's statement on Yates' firing:

After Acting Attorney General Sally Yates says DOJ won't defend Trump travel ban, White House says he fired her and blasts her in statement pic.twitter.com/E6YyRXabcO — Mark Berman (@markberman) January 31, 2017

“The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel," the statement read.

Trump's SCOTUS pick tonight

Trump's pick for his Supreme Court nominee will take place tonight at 8 p.m.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Who will Trump pick? Neil Gorsuch of Denver, Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of Alabama and Judge Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh all have a good shot, according to NPR.

Trump said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network that "evangelicals, Christians will love my pick."

​Back during the 2016 campaign, Trump released a list of potential SCOTUS nominees. Utah Sen. Mike Lee made that list.​

A man and his bear

