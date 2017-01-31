LOGAN — A former Utah State football player convicted of drug and gun charges has been sentenced to a month in jail.

Police arrested Christopher Copier in April after undercover agents say they bought drugs from him and served a search warrant that turned up a quarter-pound of marijuana, dozens of ecstasy pills, psychedelic mushrooms and a small bag of Xanax.

Copier pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a restricted person in possession of a gun.

The tight end was dismissed from the team last year. His lawyer, Earl Xaiz, told the Herald Journal that Copier is currently appealing his suspension from the university.

He'll serve 27 more days in jail after Judge Kevin Allen gave him credit Monday for three days already served.