Justin Rogers of The Detroit News discussed how former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy won't point fingers at his lack of success with the Detroit Lions since moving to the New England Patriots.

Rogers wrote, "The Lions gave up on the former second-round pick and now he’s going to the Super Bowl as a key contributor on the NFL’s best scoring defense. He could gloat, he could shout, 'I told you so,' but he’s content to shoulder the blame for not living up to expectations in Detroit and grateful for his new life with the New England Patriots."

Rogers then quoted Van Noy who praised many of his former coaches.

"I don’t want you to ever blame coach Caldwell because he’s a great coach," Van Noy said. "He doesn’t get enough credit for how great a coach he is because those guys will fight for him until the death. I respect coach Caldwell. He’s one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had. I’ll always go to bat for him."

Keith Van Horn shares Rick Majerus quotes

Former Utah star forward, Keith Van Horn took to Twitter Monday morning to share quotes from Rick Majerus from when the two were at Utah.

Day Two: "Keith, why don't you and Carroll transfer to Cal and let the good times roll? They play your type of defense." -Rick Majerus — Keith Van Horn (@Coach_Keith44) January 30, 2017

"Keith, you're HS coach did u a disservice by sitting u a 2-3 zone for 4 yrs. You're defense makes me want to throw up." -Rick Majerus — Keith Van Horn (@Coach_Keith44) January 30, 2017

Clearly, defense was very important to Majerus.

"I mean you knoooow, Drew (Hansen) is just the guy you need to be. He defends and he's going to cure cancer one day." -Rick Majerus — Keith Van Horn (@Coach_Keith44) January 30, 2017

"Preston, I'd rather have Keith take a bad shot with 3 people hanging on him than you take a wide open shot." -Rick Majerus — Keith Van Horn (@Coach_Keith44) January 30, 2017

Damian Lillard reaches a milestone

USA Today's Sam Amick looked at the remarkable accomplishment former Weber State guard Damian Lillard reached while discussing Lillard's All-Star snub.

Amick wrote, "Damian Lillard may have been left out of the NBA’s All-Star roster (again), but the Portland Trail Blazers point guard has an even more impressive claim to fame now: he’s only the 10th player in league history to tally at least 8,000 points and 2,000 assists in the first five seasons of his career."

After mentioning Lillard's unbelievable stat line this season, Amick continued, "The choice to leave Lillard off was made by Western Conference coaches. Still, as pointed out by The Starters’ Trey Kerby, no player who averaged at least 26 points, five assists and four rebounds for a single season has ever not made the All-Star game during that season."