A campaign by U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, to collect Valentine's Day cards for veterans is getting some help from a correctional facility in Kanab.

When some of the Kane County prison inmates learned about the campaign while watching TV, Tommy Mounteer had the idea to rally his fellow inmates and make some cards.

“I lived a selfish life and I’m really trying to change that,” Mounteer said in a phone interview with the Deseret News. “I want to give back to society and make up for the mistakes that I’ve made.”

Mounteer recruited five other inmates, whom he had already been giving art lessons, to use their skills to decorate 250 valentines that will be given to Utah veterans. Another 26 inmates helped to write the messages on the cards, according to Sgt. Ted Barnard, who manages the facility.

The creation of the valentines served as Mounteer’s “Bigger Than Me” project, which Barnard said is comparable to an Eagle Project in Boy Scouts. The project is part of a substance-abuse rehabilitation program run by the facility to help inmates give back to the community.

The focus on supporting veterans was personal to Mounteer and others in the facility. One of the inmates who participated is a veteran, and Mounteer’s brother is a current member of the armed forces.

“I hope that when they get the cards they know that they are thought of, and that they are appreciated for what they do,” said Mounteer.

Stewart said in a phone interview that he has seen the work of Mounteer and the other inmates and described their art as “extraordinary, beautiful work.”

“The veterans will really appreciate this,” said Stewart. “A lot of them don’t have their loved ones with them anymore so they can be very lonely. They sacrifice something that we have a hard time appreciating, and we owe them our support.”

This is the second year that Stewart has done a "Valentines for Veterans" drive. Last year’s drive took in over 3,000 cards, he said, and they are expecting more than 5,000 this year.

“I would encourage any group that wants to help us, whether it’s a school or a church group or even a correctional facility, to make some valentine’s cards and drop them off at our office," he said. "We’ll make sure they get delivered.”

Valentine's Day cards can be dropped off at Stewart's Salt Lake office, 420 E. South Temple No. 390, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, or the St. George office, 253 W. St. George Blvd. No. 100, St. George, UT 84770, through Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The Valentine's Day cards will be delivered to the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins and the William E. Christoffersen Veterans Home in Salt Lake City, both of which provide long-term care for veterans.

