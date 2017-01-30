BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont guard Mercedes Staples makes one of sports' most crucial but often overlooked skills look like an art form.

“She’s an unbelievable passer,” says Viewmont girls basketball head coach Clint Straatman. “She loves to give her teammates the ball.”

From pocket passes to floaters to hitting a sprinting teammate from halfway across the court, Staples' ability to ease the ball into her teammates' moving hands never ceases to impress.

“I’ve had a lot of cool moments watching her,” Straatman said of the junior, who has led the Vikings to a 15-2 record this season.

Staples, who is averaging nearly 17 points and seven assists per game, said she started playing basketball when she was 7, and it was about as close to head over heels as it could get.

“I got to pick three sports and I picked basketball, softball and soccer,” she said. “I love basketball more. …I just loved having the ball in my hands rather than at my feet.”

Staples started as a freshman but said she was never intimidated by the high school game, even at 14. That’s likely because she’d played multiple sports and club basketball.

“I’d been in tougher situations,” she said. “Everyone is good in club ... more competition, bigger girls, faster play.”

Still, she said she loved the camaraderie of the high school game.

Her penchant for passing may come from her embrace of the team concept. While most teens must be taught the value of putting the group ahead of individual accomplishments, Straatman said Staples understood team dynamics at an instinctual level.

“It’s a natural thing for her,” he said. “She understands this is not a 'me' game. She loves it.”

That’s most evident off the court if you ask her what her role is on the team.

“Making everyone else successful,” she said with clear-eyed conviction.

Staples played soccer until last fall, but said she feels like this season's basketball team has that special combination of chemistry and talent.

“We’re a lot older,” Staples said of this year’s seniors. “We started young because I came up as a freshman. We’ve been playing together since I was in seventh grade, all of us together. I feel like we’re more of a team this year.”

Staples is the only starter who plays club basketball, and she said she’s working on pushing her teammates without being overbearing.

She says her leadership is more analytical and that she tries to lead by example more than with fiery speeches.

“I try to do it by being positive,” she said. “I’m like, I’m just here to make you better.”

In addition to the value of teamwork, Straatman said Staples knows strategy and is a capable assistant to him on the court.

“She has a sense of the game like nobody I’ve ever coached,” he said. “And I’ve coached some good ones.”

He called her a “complete” player, while one of the college coaches hoping to lure her to his college program described her as “a game- changer.”

Staples got her first offer, from Montana State, after her sophomore season. She will take a trip to Clemson after the season ends, and she said she’s keeping an open mind at this point.

Straatman said Staples is reserved, but unafraid to speak up when she needs to.

“Mercedes is such a confident kid,” he said. “She’s so under control.”

He points to her role as quarterback of the powder puff team this fall.

“They shotgun snapped it to her,” he said. “She sets up, sees the rush, moves out of the way and throws the ball downfield like a pro. She looked like a pro. And that’s the way she plays basketball. She’s so calm and under control with everything she does.”

She sees what’s happening and responds, sometimes even before her coaches.

“She will get us into an offense before I get them into one,” he said, laughing. “I’m always asking her what she thinks out there. …She’s more of a follow me, I’ll let you know by what I do, rather than what I say.”

While some wait for direction or validation, Staples responds with confidence.

“She knows what she wants to do two steps ahead of everybody else out there,” Straatman said. “She just completely understands the game that way.”