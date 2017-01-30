SALT LAKE CITY — A home sustained $100,000 in a fire Monday evening, displacing seven people, authorities said.

A fire that originated on the basement level burned a hole in the kitchen floor of a house at 365 E. 900 South, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. The main floor also sustained smoke damage, the agency said.

Crews were able to douse the fire within about five minutes after arriving. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Utah Red Cross was called to accommodate the family of seven displaced due to the fire.