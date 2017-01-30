SALT LAKE CITY — The expectation that Jordan Lolohea would play college football was established long before coaches were vying for the East High defensive end.

That seed was planted by his father, former Utah lineman Halani Al Lolohea, when Jordan was in elementary school, running around in big shoes and harboring bigger dreams.

“He always told me, ‘One day, you’re going to be on TV like that’,” Jordan said smiling. “I just grew up (talking about it).”

His father will not be part of the family discussions that will lead to Jordan’s announcement at Wednesday morning’s Signing Day festivities, but his voice will be heard.

“I feel like he’s here,” he said of his father who passed away last month. “When he passed, I really felt like I should stay in state, but then I remembered how he told me, ‘It doesn’t matter. Do whatever you want.’”

Jordan said he never felt any pressure when it came to football until he started playing in high school. At 6-foot-3 and 240-pounds, the defensive end garnered attention playing for the two-time 4A state champions. As colleges began to offer him scholarship opportunities, he discussed them with his parents, especially his dad.

Because his father played at Utah, Jordan expected his dad to favor the Utes.

“I thought he would,” said Lolohea on Sunday after finishing a visit with Utah coaches. “But he just left it all to me.” Jordan Lolohea said his father’s confidence in him continues to guide his decision.

“It was kind of hard,” he said of losing his father unexpectedly in late December. “I was thinking I should stay in state. But my dad never told me to go to this college or that college. He told me it was all my choice.”

Lolohea, a three-star recruit on most scouting services, has offers from several Pac-12 and Mountain West schools, but he’s narrowed his choices to BYU, Utah and Washington.

Since Sunday, he's thought through his options, talked everything over with his family and spent some time praying for guidance.

The youngest of six children, he said he’s felt a desire to “do my own thing.” The support of both his parents, especially his father, has made following his heart easier.

For most highly recruited athletes the recruiting process can be both flattering and overwhelming. That’s because while recruiting involves a highly personal decision, it has become an increasingly public event for football players.

Signing Day is something of a national holiday for college football fans as they keep track of which players choose their favorite programs. More and more teens are committing early or during all-star games. But several top Utah recruits — Bingham defensive lineman Jay Tufele, Timpview safety Chaz Ah You and Lolohea — won’t announce until ceremonies on Wednesday.

It isn’t just the media and fan attention recruits receive that has changed, coaches say — in Utah, it’s also about opportunities.

East head coach Brandon Matich said much has changed in the 12 years he’s been a head coach, including the number of “big-name institutions” that come to Utah hoping to entice players to out-of-state programs.

“Those schools used to come to Utah for one guy and then leave,” he said. “Now these schools are traveling to a few different schools, camping out and starting to (sign) these kids from Utah on a more consistent basis.”

Bingham head coach John Lambourne has seen similar changes in his 33 years on the sideline. He said Division I players once were so rare, they stood out. Today, some high school programs will have many players who wind up playing college football somewhere.

“The percentage of kids being recruited is growing, and I think it will continue to grow as the possibilities keep growing,” Lambourne said. “For us to have eight or nine kids get offers, that’s a big percentage of our starters who get an opportunity to play (college football).”

Lolohea said the almost daily contact through calls, texts and emails can be “annoying, but I also know I am going to miss it.”

Lolohea said he is constantly reminded of how fortunate he is, even when he considers how difficult it will be to call coaches with whom he's bonded to let them know he will not be playing for them next fall.

“There are some players who do not get the chance to be in this recruiting process,” he said. “So I’m just thankful and blessed.”

There is no doubt Lolohea’s situation was made much more difficult with the death of his father. Additionally, his brother A.J. Lolohea returned from an LDS Church mission in Tonga and agreed to play for BYU. Head coach Kalani Sitake is their father's cousin, and the idea of playing with family is appealing as Jordan said one of his father's concerns was that a coaching staff "take care of him."

His mom, Anna, said she is now trying to fill two roles, one of which she'd left to her husband.

“That’s why I’m stepping back and just letting him know I’m here to support him in what he needs,” she said, “but I’m not going to be there pushing him.”

It is a difficult line for a parent to walk in any situation, but losing the family patriarch makes it even more difficult. Anna Lolohea said she tries to balance advising her son with her desire to share as much of his college football experience as possible.

“What comes out of your mouth is sometimes different than what’s in your heart,” Anna said, tears in her eyes. “I know where my heart is, and I hope that he sees it.”

She understands and accepts that his dream may be to play out of state, but Jordan said he knows his mom would prefer he stay closer to home.

“Whatever his decision,” she said, smiling, “we’re going to figure out the best way to become a fan of that team.”