Members of the Utah Jazz help teach math to local students through basketball during an NBA Math Hoops Live event on Monday at the Zions Bank Basketball Center. Math Hoops is a fast-paced board game that teaches students fundamental math skills through basketball stats of their favorite players. A full-size, live version Monday featured Jazz guards Shelvin Mack and Raul Neto.

The court mimics the board game, with numbers placed around the floor as shot locations. Students complete fundamental math problems, which unlock different locations for the players to shoot from on the court. Once the math problem has been solved correctly, the students direct their Jazz teammate to the shot location to earn points on the scoreboard.

The Jazz, with support from Larry H. Miller Charities, introduced this first-year program at the start of the season into 15 schools and non-profits in the Salt Lake Valley. More than 500 youth have been learning basic arithmetic, geometry, percentages and statistical analysis through an engaging curriculum.