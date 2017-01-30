SALT LAKE CITY — Google's main page doodle on Monday featured civil rights activist Fred Korematsu, according to UPI.

The doodle shows a portrait of Korematus drawn by artist Sophie Diao. The portraits features Korematsu dressed in a suit with a Presidential Medal of Freedom around his neck.

Korematsu was born and raised in California. The U.S. National Guard and Coast Guard both turned him away because of his ethnicity.

Korematsu also spent time in a Japanese internment camp — specifically the Central Utah War Relocation Center in Topaz, Utah, according to Google.

Many know Korematsu for this famous quote: "If you have the feeling that something is wrong, don't be afraid to speak up."

