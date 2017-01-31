We are hearing all the time about the problems people are facing because they may be different, or have different beliefs, and the heartbreaking consequences when you or someone you know has experienced this type of treatment and hatred. What kind of hatred is good? Is hatred for Donald Trump and the mean things people say about him the exception? So, when people talk about their hatred for him in their families or in social settings, is that OK? What about people's hatred for a university? Or for a religion? Or what about their hatred for people they don't agree with?

We need to ask ourselves, "How am I fueling hatred in our society?" Maybe we need not look any further than ourselves to stop the hatred, to teach and to be an example of kindness. Children pick up on what they see their parents and older people do. They are aware of what adults find acceptable when it comes to hatred. Hatred spreads, but it does not always have the same face. If we are OK with some hatred, we are going to deserve what we get as we see our nation, our society and especially our youth deteriorate because they are mirroring what they see in us.

Jan Evans

North Salt Lake